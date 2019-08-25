Keep me, O Lord, from the hands of the wicked; preserve me from the violent man; who have purposed to overthrow my goings. The proud have hid a snare for me, and cords; they have spread a net by the wayside; they have set gins for me. Selah.
Psalm 140:4-5
“I learned that life is a long and difficult road, but you have to keep going, or you’ll fall by the wayside.”
Steven Rodney McQueen CBE (born 1969) is a British film director and screenwriter; McQueen is the first black filmmaker to win an Academy Award for Best Picture
