He will fulfill the desire of them that fear him: he also will hear their cry, and will save them. The Lord preserveth all them that love him: but all the wicked will he destroy. My mouth shall speak the praise of the Lord: and let all flesh bless his holy name for ever and ever.
Psalm 145:19-21
“If the highest aim of a captain were to preserve his ship, he would keep it in port forever.”
Thomas Aquinas (1225-1274) was an Italian Dominican friar, philosopher, Catholic priest
and Doctor of the Church
