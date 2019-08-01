O daughter of Babylon, who art to be destroyed; happy shall he be, that rewardeth thee as thou hast served us. Happy shall he be, that taketh and dasheth thy little ones against the stones.
Psalm 137:8-9
"Memories are like stones, time and distance erode them like acid."
Ugo Betti (1892-1953) was an Italian judge, better known as an author, who is considered by many the greatest Italian playwright next to Pirandello
(0) comments
