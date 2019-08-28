As for the head of those that compass me about, let the mischief of their own lips cover them. Let burning coals fall upon them: let them be cast into the fire; into deep pits, that they rise not up again. Let not an evil speaker be established in the earth: evil shall hunt the violent man to overthrow him.
Psalm 140:9-11
"Be happy with what you have and are, be generous with both, and you won't have to hunt for happiness."
William Ewart Gladstone PC FRS FSS (1809-98) was a British statesman and Liberal politician. In a career lasting more than 60 years, he served for 12 years as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, spread over four terms beginning in 1868 and ending in 1894; he also served as Chancellor of the Exchequer four times
