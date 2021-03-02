So, as much as in me is, I am ready to preach the gospel to you that are at Rome also.
For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.
For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith.
Romans Roh.1:15-17
Never be ashamed of who you are, your story, or how you react to situations. Don't ever be ashamed of how you communicate with people. Don't ever be ashamed of the person you are. Be you.
Rodrick Wayne Moore, Jr., (born 1998) known professionally as Roddy Ricch, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He rose to fame in 2018 with the single "Die Young," which peaked at number 98 on the Billboard Hot 100. Ricch's first two mixtapes, Feed Tha Streets and Feed Tha Streets II, also received widespread acclaim.
