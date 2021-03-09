Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,
And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things. Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves: Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.
Romans Rom.1:22-25
A wonderful fact to reflect upon, that every human creature is constituted to be that profound secret and mystery to every other.
Charles John Huffam Dickens FRSA (1812-1870) was an
English writer and social critic
