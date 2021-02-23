First, I thank my God through Jesus Christ for you all, that your faith is spoken of throughout the whole world. For God is my witness, whom I serve with my spirit in the gospel of his Son, that without ceasing I make mention of you always in my prayers; Making request, if by any means now at length I might have a prosperous journey by the will of God to come unto you.
Romans Rom.1:8-10
Prayer is our invitation to God to intervene in the affairs of earth. It is our request for Him to work His ways in this world.
Myles Munroe, OBE (1954-2014) was a Bahamian evangelist and ordained minister avid professor of the Kingdom of God, author, speaker and leadership consultant who founded and led the Bahamas Faith Ministries International and Myles Munroe International
