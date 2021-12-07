Brethren, my heart’s desire and prayer to God for Israel is, that they might be saved.
For I bear them record that they have a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge.
For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God.
Romans Rom.10:1-3
The greatest test of courage on earth is to bear defeat without losing heart.
Robert Green Ingersoll (1833-1899) was an American lawyer, writer, and orator during the Golden Age of Free Thought, who campaigned in defense of agnosticism. He was nicknamed “The Great Agnostic.”
