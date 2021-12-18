For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
For the scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed.
For there is no difference between the Jew and the Greek: for the same Lord over all is rich unto all that call upon him.
For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
Romans Rom.10:10-13
What we call the beginning is often the end. And to make an end is to make a beginning. The end is where we start from.
Thomas Stearns Eliot OM (1888-1965) was a poet, essayist, publisher, playwright, literary critic and editor.
