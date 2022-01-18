For if the firstfruit be holy, the lump is also holy: and if the root be holy, so are the branches. And if some of the branches be broken off, and thou, being a wild olive tree, wert graffed in among them, and with them partakest of the root and fatness of the olive tree; Boast not against the branches. But if thou boast, thou bearest not the root, but the root thee.
Romans Rom.11:16-18
I don’t have to come up with a ha-ha belly laugh every day, but drawings with warmth and love or ones that put a lump in the throat. That’s more important to me than a laugh.
William Aloysius Keane (1922-2011), better known as Bil Keane, was an American cartoonist most notable for his work on the newspaper comic “The Family Circus.”
