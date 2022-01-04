But what saith the answer of God unto him? I have reserved to myself seven thousand men, who have not bowed the knee to the image of Baal. Even so then at this present time also there is a remnant according to the election of grace. And if by grace, then is it no more of works: otherwise grace is no more grace. But if it be of works, then is it no more grace: otherwise work is no more work.
Romans 11:4-6
I do not at all understand the mystery of grace — only that it meets us where we are but does not leave us where it found us.
Anne Lamott (born 1954) is an American novelist and non-fiction writer. She is also a progressive political activist, public speaker, and writing teacher.
