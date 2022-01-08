What then? Israel hath not obtained that which he seeketh for; but the election hath obtained it, and the rest were blinded
(According as it is written, God hath given them the spirit of slumber, eyes that they should not see, and ears that they should not hear;) unto this day. And David saith, Let their table be made a snare, and a trap, and a stumbling block, and a recompence unto them:
Let their eyes be darkened, that they may not see, and bow down their back alway.
Romans Rom.11:7-10
I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.
Jimmy Ray Dean (1928-2010) was an American country music singer, television host, actor, and businessman.
