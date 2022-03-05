Be of the same mind one toward another. Mind not high things, but condescend to men of low estate. Be not wise in your own conceits.
Recompense to no man evil for evil. Provide things honest in the sight of all men.
If it be possible, as much as lieth in you, live peaceably with all men.
Romans Rom.12:16-18
No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man.
Heraclitus of Ephesus (540 BCE — 480 BCE) was an Ancient Greek, pre-Socratic Ionian philosopher, a native of the city of Ephesus, in modern-day Turkey, then part of the Persian Empire. His like of word play as well as the oracular and paradoxical nature of his philosophy had him called “The Obscure” since antiquity.
