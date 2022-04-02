Him that is weak in the faith receive ye, but not to doubtful disputations. For one believeth that he may eat all things: another, who is weak, eateth herbs. Let not him that eateth despise him that eateth not; and let not him which eateth not judge him that eateth: for God hath received him.
Romans Rom.14:1-3
Life is like music, it must be composed by ear, feeling and instinct, not by rule. Nevertheless one had better know the rules, for they sometimes guide in doubtful cases, though not often.
Paracelsus, born Theophrastus von Hohenheim (1493-1541), was a Swiss physician, alchemist, lay theologian, and philosopher of the German Renaissance.
