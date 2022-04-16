But why dost thou judge thy brother? or why dost thou set at nought thy brother? for we shall all stand before the judgment seat of Christ. For it is written, As I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall confess to God. So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.
Romans Rom.14:10-12
People always say that I didn’t give up my seat because I was tired, but that isn’t true. I was not tired physically... No, the only tired I was, was tired of giving in.
Rosa Louise McCauley Parks (1913-2005) was an American activist in the civil rights movement best known for her pivotal role in the Montgomery bus boycott.
