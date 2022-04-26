For he that in these things serveth Christ is acceptable to God, and approved of men.
Let us therefore follow after the things which make for peace, and things wherewith one may edify another.
For meat destroy not the work of God. All things indeed are pure; but it is evil for that man who eateth with offence.
Romans Rom.14:18-20
It was character that got us out of bed, commitment that moved us into action, and discipline that enabled us to follow through.
Hilary Hinton “Zig” Ziglar (1926-2012) was an American author, salesman, and motivational speaker.
