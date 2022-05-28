Yea, so have I strived to preach the gospel, not where Christ was named, lest I should build upon another man’s foundation: But as it is written, To whom he was not spoken of, they shall see: and they that have not heard shall understand. For which cause also I have been much hindered from coming to you.
Romans Rom.15:20-22
If you have a positive attitude and constantly strive to give your best effort, eventually you will overcome your immediate problems and find you are ready for greater challenges.
Patrick James Riley (born 1945) is an American professional basketball executive and a former coach and player in the National Basketball Association.
