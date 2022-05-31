Bible verse

But now having no more place in these parts, and having a great desire these many years to come unto you;

Whensoever I take my journey into Spain, I will come to you: for I trust to see you in my journey, and to be brought on my way thitherward by you, if first I be somewhat filled with your company.

But now I go unto Jerusalem to minister unto the saints.

Romans Rom.15:23-25

Success is a journey, not a destination. The doing is often more important than the outcome.

Arthur Robert Ashe Jr. (1943-1993) was an American

professional tennis player who won three Grand Slam singles titles. He started to play tennis at 6 years old.

Tags

