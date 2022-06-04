For it hath pleased them of Macedonia and Achaia to make a certain contribution for the poor saints which are at Jerusalem.
It hath pleased them verily; and their debtors they are. For if the Gentiles have been made partakers of their spiritual things, their duty is also to minister unto them in carnal things.
Romans Rom.15:26-27
I give infinite thanks to God, who has been pleased to make me the first observer of marvelous things.
Galileo di Vincenzo Bonaiuti de’ Galilei (1564-1642), commonly referred to as Galileo, was an Italian astronomer, physicist and engineer, sometimes described as a polymath, from the city of Pisa, then part of the Duchy of Florence.
