Salute Rufus chosen in the Lord, and his mother and mine.
Salute Asyncritus, Phlegon, Hermas, Patrobas, Hermes, and the brethren which are with them.
Salute Philologus, and Julia, Nereus, and his sister, and Olympas, and all the saints which are with them.
Salute one another with an holy kiss. The churches of Christ salute you.
Romans Rom.16:13-16
It is the characteristic excellence of the strong man that he can bring momentous issues to the fore and make a decision about them. The weak are always forced to decide between alternatives they have not chosen themselves.
Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1906-1945) was a German Lutheran pastor, theologian, anti-Nazi dissident and key founding member of the Confessing Church. His writings on Christianity's role in the secular world have become widely influential, and his book "The Cost of Discipleship" is described as a modern classic.
