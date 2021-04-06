Behold, thou art called a Jew, and restest in the law, and makest thy boast of God, And knowest his will, and approvest the things that are more excellent, being instructed out of the law; And art confident that thou thyself art a guide of the blind, a light of them which are in darkness, An instructor of the foolish, a teacher of babes, which hast the form of knowledge and of the truth in the law.
Romans Rom.2:17-20
The heart has its reasons of which reason knows nothing.
Blaise Pascal (1623-1662) was a French mathematician, physicist, inventor, philosopher, writer and Catholic theologian;
he was a child prodigy who was educated by his father, a tax collector in Rouen
