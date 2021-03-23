And thinkest thou this, O man, that judgest them which do such things, and doest the same, that thou shalt escape the judgment of God?
Or despisest thou the riches of his goodness and forbearance and longsuffering; not knowing that the goodness of God leadeth thee to repentance?
Romans Rom.2:3-4
A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.
Bernard C. Meltzer (1916-1998) was a United States radio host for several decades. His advice call-in show, “What’s Your Problem?,” aired from 1967 until the mid-1990s on stations WCAU-AM and WPEN-AM in Philadelphia, WOR-AM and WEVD-AM in New York and in national syndication on NBC Talknet.
