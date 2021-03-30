Tribulation and anguish, upon every soul of man that doeth evil, of the Jew first, and also of the Gentile;
But glory, honour, and peace, to every man that worketh good, to the Jew first, and also to the Gentile:
For there is no respect of persons with God.
Romans Rom.2:9-11
As all human beings are, in my view, creatures of God’s design, we must respect all other human beings. That does not mean I have to agree with their choices or agree with their opinions, but indeed I respect them as human beings.
Stockwell Burt Day Jr. PC (born 1950) is a Canadian former politician, and a member of the Conservative Party of Canada. He is a former cabinet minister in Alberta, who later served as leader of the Canadian Alliance from 2000–01.
