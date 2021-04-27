Their throat is an open sepulchre; with their tongues they have used deceit; the poison of asps is under their lips: Whose mouth is full of cursing and bitterness: Their feet are swift to shed blood:
Destruction and misery are in their ways: And the way of peace have they not known: There is no fear of God before their eyes.
Romans Rom.3:13-18
It’s wonderful to climb the liquid mountains of the sky. Behind me and before me is God and I have no fears.
Helen Adams Keller (1880-1968) was an American author, disability rights advocate, political activist and lecturer. Born in West Tuscumbia, Alabama, she lost her sight and hearing after a bout of illness at the age of 19 months.
