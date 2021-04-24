What then? are we better than they? No, in no wise: for we have before proved both Jews and Gentiles, that they are all under sin;
As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one:
There is none that understandeth, there is none that seeketh after God. They are all gone out of the way, they are together become unprofitable; there is none that doeth good, no, not one.
Romans Rom.3:9-12
The Span of Life is too short to be trifled away in unconcerning and unprofitable Matters.
Mary Astell (1666-1731) was an English protofeminist writer, philosopher, and rhetorician. Her advocacy of equal educational opportunities for women has earned her the title “the first English feminist.”
