But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.
Even as David also describeth the blessedness of the man, unto whom God imputeth righteousness without works,
Saying, Blessed are they whose iniquities are forgiven, and whose sins are covered.
Blessed is the man to whom the Lord will not impute sin.
Romans Rom.4:5-8
The essential elements of giving are power and love — activity and affection – and the consciousness of the race testifies that in the high and appropriate exercise of these is a blessedness greater than any other.
Mark Hopkins (1813-1878) was an American railroad executive. He was one of four principal investors that funded Theodore D. Judah’s idea of building a railway over the Sierra Nevada from Sacramento, California
to Promontory, Utah.
