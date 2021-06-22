But not as the offence, so also is the free gift. For if through the offence of one many be dead, much more the grace of God, and the gift by grace, which is by one man, Jesus Christ, hath abounded unto many. And not as it was by one that sinned, so is the gift: for the judgment was by one to condemnation, but the free gift is of many offences unto justification. For if by one man’s offence death reigned by one; much more they which receive abundance of grace and of the gift of righteousness shall reign in life by one, Jesus Christ.
Romans Rom.5:15-17
Youth is the gift of nature, but age is a work of art.
Stanisław Jerzy Lec (1909-1966), born Baron Stanisław Jerzy de Tusch-Letz, was a Polish aphorist and poet
