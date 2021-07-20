Being then made free from sin, ye became the servants of righteousness. I speak after the manner of men because of the infirmity of your flesh: for as ye have yielded your members servants to uncleanness and to iniquity unto iniquity; even so now yield your members servants to righteousness unto holiness. For when ye were the servants of sin, ye were free from righteousness.
Romans Rom.6:18-20
Kind words produce happiness. How often have we ourselves been made happy by kind words, in a manner and to an extent which we are unable to explain!
Fr. Frederick William Faber C.O. (1814-1863) was a noted English hymn writer and theologian, who converted from Anglicanism to Roman Catholicism in 1845.
