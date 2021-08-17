For we know that the law is spiritual: but I am carnal, sold under sin.
For that which I do I allow not: for what I would, that do I not; but what I hate, that do I. If then I do that which I would not, I consent unto the law that it is good. Now then it is no more I that do it, but sin that dwelleth in me.
Romans Rom.7:14-17
It is through gratitude for the present moment that the spiritual dimension of life opens up.
Eckhart Tolle (born 1948) is a spiritual teacher and author. He is a German-born resident of Canada best known as the author of “The Power of Now and A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life’s Purpose.” Tolle does not identify with any specific religion, but he has been influenced by multiple spiritual works.
