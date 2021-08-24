I find then a law, that, when I would do good, evil is present with me.
For I delight in the law of God after the inward man:
But I see another law in my members, warring against the law of my mind, and bringing me into captivity to the law of sin which is in my members.
Romans Rom.7:21-23
There is no finer sensations in life that which comes with victory over one’s self. Go forward to a goal of inward achievement, brushing aside all your old internal enemies as you advance.
Vash Young (1888-1965) was an American author of motivational and self-improvement books with a popular following during The Great Depression. His writings, especially his last book “Fortunes for All” reveal much of his early life.
