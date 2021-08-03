For when we were in the flesh, the motions of sins, which were by the law, did work in our members to bring forth fruit unto death. But now we are delivered from the law, that being dead wherein we were held; that we should serve in newness of spirit, and not in the oldness of the letter.
Romans Rom.7:5-6
Books are the legacies that a great genius leaves to mankind, which are delivered down from generation to generation as presents to the posterity of those who are yet unborn.
Joseph Addison (1672-1719) was an English essayist, poet, playwright and politician. He was the eldest son of The Rev. Lancelot Addison.
