What shall we say then? Is the law sin? God forbid. Nay, I had not known sin, but by the law: for I had not known lust, except the law had said, Thou shalt not covet.
But sin, taking occasion by the commandment, wrought in me all manner of concupiscence. For without the law sin was dead.
Romans 7:7-8
Life is about not knowing, having to change, taking the moment and making the best of it, without knowing what’s going to happen next.
Gilda Susan Radner (1946-1989) was an American comedian and actress, and one of the seven original cast members of the NBC sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.
