For if ye live after the flesh, ye shall die: but if ye through the Spirit do mortify the deeds of the body, ye shall live. For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God. For ye have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but ye have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, Abba, Father.
Romans Rom.8:13-15
The planet’s hope and salvation lies in the adoption of revolutionary new knowledge being revealed at the frontiers of science.
Bruce Harold Lipton (born 1944) is an American developmental biologist notable for his views on epigenetics. In his book “The Biology of Belief,” he claims that beliefs control human biology rather than DNA and inheritance.
