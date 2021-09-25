For the earnest expectation of the creature waiteth for the manifestation of the sons of God. For the creature was made subject to vanity, not willingly, but by reason of him who hath subjected the same in hope, Because the creature itself also shall be delivered from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God.
Romans 8:19-21
With eye upraised his master’s looks to scan, The joy, the solace, and the aid of man; The rich man’s guardian, and the poor man’s friend, The only creature faithful to the end.
George Crabbe (1754-1832) was an English poet, surgeon and clergyman. He is best known for his early use of the realistic narrative form and his descriptions of middle and working-class life and people.
