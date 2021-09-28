For we know that the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now. And not only they, but ourselves also, which have the firstfruits of the Spirit, even we ourselves groan within ourselves, waiting for the adoption, to wit, the redemption of our body.
Romans Rom.8:22-23
People find meaning and redemption in the most unusual human connections.
Khaled Hosseini (born 1965) is an Afghan-American novelist and UNHCR goodwill ambassador. His debut novel “The Kite Runner” was a critical and commercial success; the book, as well as his subsequent novels, have all been at least partially set in Afghanistan and has featured an Afghan as the protagonist.
