And he that searcheth the hearts knoweth what is the mind of the Spirit, because he maketh intercession for the saints according to the will of God. And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.
Romans Rom.8:27-28
It is my meditation all the day, and more than my meat and drink, to know how I shall make the Saints of God comprehend the visions that roll like an overflowing surge before my mind.
President Joseph Fielding Smith (1805-1844) was ordained an apostle in 1910, at the age of 33. He was sustained as the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1951 and set apart as president of the Church on Jan. 23, 1970.
