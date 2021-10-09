For whom he did foreknow, he also did predestinate to be conformed to the image of his Son, that he might be the firstborn among many brethren. Moreover whom he did predestinate, them he also called: and whom he called, them he also justified: and whom he justified, them he also glorified.
Romans Rom.8:29-30
Like water which can clearly mirror the sky and the trees only so long as its surface is undisturbed, the mind can only reflect the true image of the Self when it is tranquil and wholly relaxed.
Eugenie Peterson (1899-2002), known as Indra Devi, was a pioneering teacher of yoga as exercise, and an early disciple of the “father of modern yoga,” Tirumalai Krishnamacharya.
