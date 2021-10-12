What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us? He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?
Who shall lay any thing to the charge of God’s elect? It is God that justifieth.
Romans Rom.8:31-33
A true friend freely, advises justly, assists readily, adventures boldly, takes all patiently, defends courageously, and continues a friend unchangeably.
William Penn (1644-1718) was an English writer and religious thinker belonging to the Religious Society of Friends, and founder of the Province of Pennsylvania, a North American colony of England.
