For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.
Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be.
So then they that are in the flesh cannot please God.
Romans Rom.8:6-8
To realize that you are not your thoughts is when you begin to awaken spiritually.
Eckhart Tolle (born 1948) is a German spiritual teacher and self-help author best known as the author of "The Power of Now and A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life's Purpose." After being recommended by Oprah Winfrey, his first book, "The Power of Now," reached The New York Times Best Seller list in 2000.
