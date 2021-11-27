Esaias also crieth concerning Israel, Though the number of the children of Israel be as the sand of the sea, a remnant shall be saved:
For he will finish the work, and cut it short in righteousness: because a short work will the Lord make upon the earth.
And as Esaias said before, Except the Lord of Sabaoth had left us a seed, we had been as Sodoma, and been made like unto Gomorrha.
Romans Rom.9:27-29
Inside each of us, there is the seed of both good and evil. It’s a constant struggle as to which one will win. And one cannot exist without the other.
Eric Victor Burdon (born 1941) is an English singer-songwriter and actor. He was previously the vocalist of rhythm and blues and rock band the Animals and funk band War. He is regarded as one of the British Invasion’s most distinctive singers with his deep, powerful blues-rock voice.
