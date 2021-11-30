What shall we say then? That the Gentiles, which followed not after righteousness, have attained to righteousness, even the righteousness which is of faith.
But Israel, which followed after the law of righteousness, hath not attained to the law of righteousness.
Romans Rom.9:30-31
If you’re truthful with yourself and others, forgiveness clears the path to righteousness, to grace. All we want is grace. We all want that light in our lives. And we can only get that when we go deep into truth.
Corbin Dean Bernsen (born 1954) is an American actor and director known for his work on television.
