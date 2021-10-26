Who are Israelites; to whom pertaineth the adoption, and the glory, and the covenants, and the giving of the law, and the service of God, and the promises;
Whose are the fathers, and of whom as concerning the flesh Christ came, who is over all, God blessed for ever. Amen.
Romans Rom.9:4-5
To give real service you must add something which cannot be bought or measured with money, and that is sincerity and integrity.
Douglas Noel Adams (1952-2001) was an English author, screenwriter, essayist, humorist, satirist and dramatist. Adams was author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” which originated in 1978 as a BBC radio comedy.
