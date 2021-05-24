A bundle of myrrh is my well beloved unto me; he shall lie all night betwixt my breasts.
My beloved is unto me as a cluster of camphire in the vineyards of En-gedi.
Behold, thou art fair, my love; behold, thou art fair; thou hast doves' eyes.
Behold, thou art fair, my beloved, yea, pleasant: also our bed is green.
The beams of our house are cedar, and our rafters of fir.
Song of Solomon Cant.1:13-17
So long as the memory of certain beloved friends lives in my heart, I shall say that life is good.
Helen Adams Keller (1880-1968) was an American author, disability rights advocate, political activist and lecturer. Born in West Tuscumbia, Alabama, she lost her sight and hearing after a bout of illness at the age of 19 months.
