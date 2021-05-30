The voice of my beloved! behold, he cometh leaping upon the mountains, skipping upon the hills.
My beloved is like a roe or a young hart: behold, he standeth behind our wall, he looketh forth at the windows, shewing himself through the lattice.
My beloved spake, and said unto me, Rise up, my love, my fair one, and come away.
Song of Solomon Cant.2:8-10
Your mind knows only some things. Your inner voice, your instinct, knows everything. If you listen to what you know instinctively, it will always lead you down the right path.
Henry Franklin Winkler OBE (born 1945) is an American actor, comedian, director, and producer. He initially rose to fame for his role as Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli, a greaser who became the breakout character of the sitcom Happy Days (1974–1984).
