I have put off my coat; how shall I put it on? I have washed my feet; how shall I defile them? My beloved put in his hand by the hole of the door, and my bowels were moved for him. I rose up to open to my beloved; and my hands dropped with myrrh, and my fingers with sweet smelling myrrh, upon the handles of the lock.
Song of Solomon Cant.5:3-5
Keep your feet on the ground, but let your heart soar as high as it will. Refuse to be average or to surrender to the chill of your spiritual environment.
Sir Arthur Helps KCB HonDCL (1813-1875) was an English writer and dean of the Privy Council. He was a Cambridge Apostle and an early advocate of animal rights.
