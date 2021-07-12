Come, my beloved, let us go forth into the field; let us lodge in the villages.
Let us get up early to the vineyards; let us see if the vine flourish, whether the tender grape appear, and the pomegranates bud forth: there will I give thee my loves.
The mandrakes give a smell, and at our gates are all manner of pleasant fruits, new and old, which I have laid up for thee, O my beloved.
Song of Solomon Cant.7:11-13
Every man takes the limits of his own field of vision for the limits of the world.
Arthur Schopenhauer (1788-1860) was a German philosopher. He is best known for his 1818 work "The World as Will and Representation," which characterizes the phenomenal world as the product of a blind and insatiable noumenal will.
