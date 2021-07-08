Thine head upon thee is like Carmel, and the hair of thine head like purple; the king is held in the galleries.
How fair and how pleasant art thou, O love, for delights!
This thy stature is like to a palm tree, and thy breasts to clusters of grapes.
Song of Solomon Cant.7:5-7
Very often, people are obsessed with what others think of them. It’s like if a flower wants to be a cactus or a palm but it’s not. A flower is a flower, and that’s enough. That’s all you have to do is be a flower.
Stjepan Hauser (born 1986) is a Croatian cellist. He is a member of 2CELLOS, along with Luka Šulić.
