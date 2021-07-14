O that thou wert as my brother, that sucked the breasts of my mother! when I should find thee without, I would kiss thee; yea, I should not be despised.
I would lead thee, and bring thee into my mother's house, who would instruct me: I would cause thee to drink of spiced wine of the juice of my pomegranate.
Song of Solomon Cant.8:1-2
No leader, however strong, can succeed at anything of national importance or significance unless he has the support and cooperation of the people he is tasked to lead and sworn to serve.
Rodrigo Roa Duterte (born 1945), also known as Digong and Rody, is a Filipino politician who is the 16th and current president of the Philippines and the first from Mindanao to hold the office. He is the chairperson of PDP–Laban, the ruling political party in the Philippines.
