His left hand should be under my head, and his right hand should embrace me.
I charge you, O daughters of Jerusalem, that ye stir not up, nor awake my love, until he please.
Who is this that cometh up from the wilderness, leaning upon her beloved? I raised thee up under the apple tree: there thy mother brought thee forth: there she brought thee forth that bare thee.
Song of Solomon Cant.8:3-5
I think true wilderness can still be found, but it's hard to reach and dangerous when you get there, which is probably why it still exists.
Michelle Paver (born 1960) is a British novelist and children's writer, known for the fantasy series "Chronicles of Ancient Darkness," set in pre-agricultural Stone Age Europe. For the concluding book "Ghost Hunter" she won the Guardian Children's Fiction Prize, a book award judged by a panel of British children's writers.
