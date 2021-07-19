We have a little sister, and she hath no breasts: what shall we do for our sister in the day when she shall be spoken for? If she be a wall, we will build upon her a palace of silver: and if she be a door, we will inclose her with boards of cedar. I am a wall, and my breasts like towers: then was I in his eyes as one that found favour.
Song of Solomon Cant.8:8-10
Every acorn on the ground is just as alive as the 300-year-old oak tree that towers over it.
Anne Hope Jahren (born 1969) is an American
geochemist and geobiologist at the University of Oslo in Norway, known for her work using stable isotope
analysis to analyze fossil forests dating to the Eocene.
